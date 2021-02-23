DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 23rd 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 23rd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: The Croods: A New Age, Pump Up the Volume, John Hughes 5-Movie Collection, The Allnighter, Show Boat and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

The Croods: A New Age



The first one wasn’t that great, did this really need a sequel?

Pump Up the Volume



I remember this movie. Been ages since seeing it. I still prefer Gleaming the Cube though.

John Hughes 5-Movie Collection (Blu-ray + Digital)



Still haven’t seen Some Kind of Wonderful.

The Allnighter [Blu-ray]



Just another Manic…Tuesday.

Show Boat [Blu-ray]



I always liked the snippet of Show Boat from the Great Movie Ride but haven’t actually seen the movie though.

Also coming out today:

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob



Lady Sings the Blues [Blu-ray]



Smooth Talk (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Wrong Turn: The Foundation



Sling Blade (Blu-ray + Digital)



The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking [Blu-ray]

