DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 25th 2020)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 25th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Knives Out, Frozen 2, Color out of Space, The Hunt for Red October Collector’s Edition Steelbook and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Knives Out
A fun who-done-it even though you know who done it pretty quickly.

Frozen 2
I like Disney movies but haven’t been a fan of Frozen, at all. Don’t like Idina Menzel’s singing style. I guess I’ll see if this is better.

Color out of Space
Nicolas Cage, nuff said.

The Hunt for Red October Collector’s Edition Steelbook
Probably my least favorite Jack Ryan movie

Also coming out today:

Hot Dog… The Movie [Blu-ray]
Pet Sematary Two
One Missed Call Trilogy
Victory
Stop Making Sense
