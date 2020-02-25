DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 25th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 25th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 25th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Knives Out, Frozen 2, Color out of Space, The Hunt for Red October Collector’s Edition Steelbook and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
A fun who-done-it even though you know who done it pretty quickly.
I like Disney movies but haven’t been a fan of Frozen, at all. Don’t like Idina Menzel’s singing style. I guess I’ll see if this is better.
Nicolas Cage, nuff said.
The Hunt for Red October Collector’s Edition Steelbook
Probably my least favorite Jack Ryan movie