DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 25th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 25th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Knives Out, Frozen 2, Color out of Space, The Hunt for Red October Collector’s Edition Steelbook and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Knives Out



A fun who-done-it even though you know who done it pretty quickly.

Frozen 2



I like Disney movies but haven’t been a fan of Frozen, at all. Don’t like Idina Menzel’s singing style. I guess I’ll see if this is better.

Color out of Space



Nicolas Cage, nuff said.

The Hunt for Red October Collector’s Edition Steelbook



Probably my least favorite Jack Ryan movie

Also coming out today:

Hot Dog… The Movie [Blu-ray]



Pet Sematary Two



One Missed Call Trilogy



Victory



Stop Making Sense

