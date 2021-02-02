DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 2nd 2021)

Off to see the Groundhog? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 2nd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Let Him Go, Wild Mountain Thyme, The Last Blockbuster, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Breach, Tesla, Do the Right Thing and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Let Him Go



Starring Superman’s parents

Wild Mountain Thyme



Why do Irish movies have Irish songs as titles?

The Last Blockbuster | Special Edition | BLURAY & DVD Combo Set



Taylor Morden’s latest documentary that I’m dying to see!

Breach (DVD + Digital)



Is this about Bruce Willis not wearing a mask in public?

Tesla



He doesn’t look like a car to me.

Do the Right Thing [Blu-ray]



I still haven’t seen this movie. Not sure why but I’ll see it at some point.

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters



I think Diane Keaton movies have the same poster, just photoshop out different actors

Ladybugs [Blu-ray]



Just a wee bit outdated

Also coming out today:

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman



Mouse Hunt [Blu-ray]



Host [Blu-ray]



A Man Called Adam [Blu-ray]



Circle of Friends [Blu-ray]



The Sounds, Series 1

