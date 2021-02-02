DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 2nd 2021)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Feb 2nd, 2021

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Off to see the Groundhog? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 2nd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Let Him Go, Wild Mountain Thyme, The Last Blockbuster, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Breach, Tesla, Do the Right Thing and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Let Him Go
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Starring Superman’s parents

Wild Mountain Thyme
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Why do Irish movies have Irish songs as titles?

The Last Blockbuster | Special Edition | BLURAY & DVD Combo Set
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Taylor Morden’s latest documentary that I’m dying to see!

Breach (DVD + Digital)
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Is this about Bruce Willis not wearing a mask in public?

Tesla
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

He doesn’t look like a car to me.

Do the Right Thing [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

I still haven’t seen this movie. Not sure why but I’ll see it at some point.

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

I think Diane Keaton movies have the same poster, just photoshop out different actors

Ladybugs [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Just a wee bit outdated

Also coming out today:

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Mouse Hunt [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Host [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

A Man Called Adam [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Circle of Friends [Blu-ray]
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

The Sounds, Series 1
DVD BluRay 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,