DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 2nd 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Feb 2nd, 2021
Off to see the Groundhog? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 2nd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Let Him Go, Wild Mountain Thyme, The Last Blockbuster, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Breach, Tesla, Do the Right Thing and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Starring Superman’s parents
Why do Irish movies have Irish songs as titles?
The Last Blockbuster | Special Edition | BLURAY & DVD Combo Set
Taylor Morden’s latest documentary that I’m dying to see!
Is this about Bruce Willis not wearing a mask in public?
He doesn’t look like a car to me.
I still haven’t seen this movie. Not sure why but I’ll see it at some point.
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
I think Diane Keaton movies have the same poster, just photoshop out different actors
Just a wee bit outdated
Also coming out today:
The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman