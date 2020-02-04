DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 4th 2020)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 4th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Doctor Sleep, Last Christmas, Playing With Fire, Dragonheart: Vengeance and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Doctor Sleep (Blu-Ray + Digital)
I just watched the Shining for the first time so I could check this one. At least this movie won’t have Shelly Duvall wandering around aimlessly for 2 hours.

Last Christmas
Just what I want, to watch a Christmas movie in February.

Playing With Fire
Must be so good because I never even heard of this.

Dragonheart: Vengeance
Let’s try to reboot this franchise that wasn’t good to begin with.

Boyz N’ the Hood [Blu-ray]
Actually never saw the entire movie, only some scenes.

Also coming out today:

Masterpiece: Sanditon
The Good Liar
The House That Jack Built [Blu-ray]
Waves
Clockers
Jungle Fever
Looney Tunes Parodies Collection (DVD)
