DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 9th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Feb 9th, 2021
Off to see the Groundhog? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 9th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Greenland, Freaky, Masterpiece: All Creatures Great And Small, Wander Darkly and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Is this when Greenland invades the world? So sneaky!
This should have been called Vince Versa.
Elysium [UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Combo Pack]
Never saw this, but hey it’s on 4k.
Also coming out today:
Masterpiece: All Creatures Great And Small
The Parallax View (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
My Bloody Valentine (1981) [Blu-ray]
Bluey: Season One: The Second Half
Jazz on a Summer’s Day [Blu-ray]