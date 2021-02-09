DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (February 9th 2021)

Off to see the Groundhog? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for February 9th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Greenland, Freaky, Masterpiece: All Creatures Great And Small, Wander Darkly and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Greenland [Blu-ray]



Is this when Greenland invades the world? So sneaky!

Freaky [Blu-ray]



This should have been called Vince Versa.

Elysium [UHD/Blu-ray/Digital Combo Pack]



Never saw this, but hey it’s on 4k.

Also coming out today:

Masterpiece: All Creatures Great And Small



The Parallax View (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



My Bloody Valentine (1981) [Blu-ray]



Tourist Trap: Uncut [Blu-ray]



Bluey: Season One: The Second Half

Jazz on a Summer’s Day [Blu-ray]



Wander Darkly

