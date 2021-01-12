DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 12th 2021)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 12th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season, Crossroads, The Twilight Zone (2019): Season Two, Ammonite and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season
You know things have dried up in home video releases when Spongebob is first on this list.
Crossroads – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]
Never saw this Ralph Macchio movie
The Twilight Zone (2019): Season Two
Felt like 2020 was an entire season of the Twilight Zone.
Weird cover amirite?
Like Father Like Son – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]
Remember when Kirk wasn’t a religious nutjob?
Also coming out today:
Manifest: The Complete Second Season
Blind Fury – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]
The Freshman – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]