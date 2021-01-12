DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 12th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 12th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season, Crossroads, The Twilight Zone (2019): Season Two, Ammonite and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Twelfth Season



You know things have dried up in home video releases when Spongebob is first on this list.

Crossroads – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]



Never saw this Ralph Macchio movie

The Twilight Zone (2019): Season Two



Felt like 2020 was an entire season of the Twilight Zone.

Ammonite [Blu-ray]



Weird cover amirite?

Like Father Like Son – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]



Remember when Kirk wasn’t a religious nutjob?

Also coming out today:

Manifest: The Complete Second Season

Blind Fury – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]



Jungleland (DVD + Digital)



Buried Alive [Blu-ray]



The Freshman – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]



Stretch [Blu-ray]

