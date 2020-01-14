DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 14th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 14th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Gemini Man, Macgyver: Season 3, Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection, VEEP: Season 7 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Gemini Man



When did this even come out? You’d think a Will Smith movie, directed by Ang Lee would have gotten more press but nope..

Macgyver: Season 3



#NotMyMacGyver

Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection [Blu-ray]



Nice having all 3 movies in one spot but if you already own the movies on Blu-Ray, probably not worth upgrading.

VEEP: Season 7



Funny final season but not as good as previous seasons.

Brewster’s Millions



Never seen this one.

Also coming out today:

Dragon Ball Super: Part 10



Krypton: The Complete Second & Final Season (Blu-ray + Digital)



Jexi



The Big Trip



The Fugitive Kind (The Criterion Collection)



RUNNING WITH THE DEVIL



The Death & Life of John F. Donovan



Night Patrol



Line Of Duty

