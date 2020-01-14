DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 14th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 14th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 14th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Gemini Man, Macgyver: Season 3, Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection, VEEP: Season 7 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
When did this even come out? You’d think a Will Smith movie, directed by Ang Lee would have gotten more press but nope..
#NotMyMacGyver
Beverly Hills Cop 3-Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
Nice having all 3 movies in one spot but if you already own the movies on Blu-Ray, probably not worth upgrading.
Funny final season but not as good as previous seasons.
Never seen this one.
Also coming out today:
Krypton: The Complete Second & Final Season (Blu-ray + Digital)
The Fugitive Kind (The Criterion Collection)
The Death & Life of John F. Donovan