DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 19th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 19th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, They Live, Prince of Darkness, Dreamland and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



I need to see this one

They Live [Blu-ray]



Insert the one line everyone knows from the movie….

Prince of Darkness [Blu-ray]



I think I wanted to see this because it had Alice Cooper in it. Never did though.

2012



Movie should have been called 2020.

Accepted [Blu-ray]



Towards the end of the high school / college teen comedies that seem to come out every other day.

Dreamland



This actually got decent reviews.

The Kid Detective [Blu-ray]



Is this a spinoff of Ace Ventura 3 with the kid?

Also coming out today:

Wander (DVD + Digital)



Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?: The Complete First Season (DVD)



JSA – Joint Security Area (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Homefront [Blu-ray]

