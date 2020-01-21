DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 21st 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 21st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Zombieland: Double Tap, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot, The Addams Family and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Zombieland: Double Tap



Love the first movie but haven’t seen the second yet. Hoping to see it this week!

Jay And Silent Bob Reboot [Blu-ray]



This was pretty bad. Read my review.

The Addams Family



I actually didn’t mind this animated reboot and enjoyed it a lot.

Also coming out today:

The House By The Cemetery (3-Disc Limited Edition)



Pain and Glory



Black and Blue



The War Lord (Special Edition)



The Courier



The Mindy Project – Complete Series

