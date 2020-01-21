DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 21st 2020)
By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 21st, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 21st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Zombieland: Double Tap, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot, The Addams Family and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Love the first movie but haven’t seen the second yet. Hoping to see it this week!
Jay And Silent Bob Reboot [Blu-ray]
This was pretty bad. Read my review.
I actually didn’t mind this animated reboot and enjoyed it a lot.
Also coming out today:
The House By The Cemetery (3-Disc Limited Edition)
The War Lord (Special Edition)