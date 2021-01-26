DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 26th 2021)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 26th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Southland Tales: Cannes Cut + Theatrical Cut, Fatman, Synchronic, Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season, Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season S1, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Southland Tales: Cannes Cut + Theatrical Cut (2-Disc Limited Edition)
What is this?

Fatman (Blu-ray + Digital)
Just what everyone wants, a murderous Xmas movie in January.

Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season (BD) [Blu-ray]
Read our review here.

Synchronic [Blu-ray]
Do you need to be on drugs to see this?

Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season S1 (DVD)
I need to see the movie still…

Batman: Soul of the Dragon (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray +Digital)
Read this review too.

Also coming out today:

Paramount Presents: The Court Jester (Blu-ray + Digital)
Bluey: Season One: The First Half
Gamera: The Heisei Era Collection (4-Disc Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
Come Play [Blu-ray]
Born A Champion
Taxi: The Complete Series
Belushi
