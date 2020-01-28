DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 28th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 28th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Parasite, Terminator: Dark Fate, Harriet, Motherless Brooklyn, Ballers: The Complete Fifth and Final Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Parasite



Oscar nominated movie and I plan on seeing this one soon. We’ll see if it tops 1917 as my favorite Oscar movie or not.

Terminator: Dark Fate



The Terminator movie that shits all over the previous movies. Review coming this week.

Harriet



Cynthia Erivo was nominated for an Oscar so I’m assuming this is going to be a good movie to see about Harriet Tubman

Motherless Brooklyn



Ed Norton stars and directs this movie. I’ll have a review of this week as well.

Roswell, New Mexico: The Complete First Season



Did they really re-make the alien teen drama from the 2000s? Or is this a sequel to the series?

Ballers: The Complete Fifth and Final Season



Fun show that I watched every season for. I could see why it ended though, it felt like recycling storylines each season…and that fact that Dwayne Johnson is buys as hell

Also coming out today:

Fail Safe (The Criterion Collection)



Body Parts



My Life is Murder Series 1



Duck Dodgers: The Complete Third Season

