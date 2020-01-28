DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 28th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 28th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 28th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Parasite, Terminator: Dark Fate, Harriet, Motherless Brooklyn, Ballers: The Complete Fifth and Final Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Oscar nominated movie and I plan on seeing this one soon. We’ll see if it tops 1917 as my favorite Oscar movie or not.
The Terminator movie that shits all over the previous movies. Review coming this week.
Cynthia Erivo was nominated for an Oscar so I’m assuming this is going to be a good movie to see about Harriet Tubman
Ed Norton stars and directs this movie. I’ll have a review of this week as well.
Roswell, New Mexico: The Complete First Season
Did they really re-make the alien teen drama from the 2000s? Or is this a sequel to the series?
Ballers: The Complete Fifth and Final Season
Fun show that I watched every season for. I could see why it ended though, it felt like recycling storylines each season…and that fact that Dwayne Johnson is buys as hell
Also coming out today:
Fail Safe (The Criterion Collection)