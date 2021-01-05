DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 5th 2021)

Happy New Year! Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for January 5th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Love and Monsters and that’s about it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Love and Monsters (UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)



This was getting a lot of good reviews so perhaps I’ll give it a look at some point.

Savage Streets [Blu-ray]



She’s not possessed in this one.

12 Hour Shift [Blu-ray]



If this has David Arquette in it, you know it’s got to be good!

Also coming out today:

Three Films by Luis Buñuel (The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, The Phantom of Liberty, That Obscure Object of Desire) (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



The 100: The Seventh and Final Season [Blu-ray]



Man Who Would Be King, The [Blu-ray]



The Train (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Assholes: A Theory

