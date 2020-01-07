DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (January 7th 2020)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for January 7th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Joker, The Lighthouse, Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Joker



A dark, interesting take on the Batman villain. Definitely one of the best movies of 2019 in my opinion. Review coming soon!

The Lighthouse



Interesting movie. Read my review here.

Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season



Apparently this series was great but I thought it was only supposed to be a mini-series?

Also coming out today:

Vera Set 9



A Million Little Pieces



Brick (Special Edition)



Girl On The Third Floor



Batman and Harley Quinn Triple Feature

