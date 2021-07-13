DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 13th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 13th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Mortal Kombat, Almost Famous, Wrath of Man, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Snatch and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Mortal Kombat (Blu-Ray + Digital)



I’m a Street Fighter fan. Not the movie, but the game.

Almost Famous



Such a good movie! Haven’t seen it in awhile but this might be an extended version as well?

Wrath of Man



Latest Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham movie and it’s very entertaining! Review coming shortly.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run



Whenever I watch SpongeBob, I laugh so maybe I need to watch more of it.

Snatch [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]



One of the better Guy Ritchie movies

Skin Deep [Blu-ray]



Miss John Ritter. Was watching a Scrubs episode with him in it the other day.

Two If By Sea [Blu-ray]



You can also get this on VHS for 4 bucks.

Also coming out today:

The Phantasm Sphere Collection [Blu-ray]



Deep Cover (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Pennyworth: The Complete 2nd Season [Blu-ray]



The Pianist [Blu-ray]



House of Wax – Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray]



Working Girls (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Saving Silverman [Blu-ray]



Tremors 2: Aftershocks [Blu-ray]



Tremors 3: Back to Perfection [Blu-ray]

