DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 20th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 20th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Trek Discovery – Season 3, The Walking Dead: Season 10, Spiral, Die In A Gunfight and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Star Trek Discovery – Season 3 [Blu-ray]



I watched the first episode of this and haven’t continued, mainly because I don’t have CBS or whatever it’s called now.

The Walking Dead: Season 10



This show has gotten so dumb lately but I’m pretty much just watching to the end at this point.

Spiral [Blu-ray]



Don’t know what this but it has Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in it.

Eight Legged Freaks [Blu-ray]



Would someone spend 25 bucks on this?

G.I Joe Rise of the Cobra [4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital]



Get two crappy Gi Joe movies in 4k.

Die In A Gunfight [Blu-ray]



Alexandra Daddario stars in this. All you need to know.

Also coming out today:

The Wraith [Blu-ray]



Shameless: Complete Eleventh Season (DVD)



Flight To Mars (1951) [Special Edition] [Blu-ray]



Jakob’s Wife [Blu-ray]



The Go-Go Boys: The Inside Story of Cannon Films [Blu-ray]



The Spanish Princess (2020)



Gangs of London, Season 1 [Blu-ray]

