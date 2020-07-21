DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 21st 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 21st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: SCOOB!, Spartacus, Marriage Story, Clueless, Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



SCOOB! (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code)



Some funny moments but definitely a miss opportunity to revive the long-running animated series.

Spartacus [Blu-ray]



Still haven’t seen this classic

Marriage Story (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Own this depressing movie now!

Clueless Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital)



This movie isn’t accurate, Bosstones’ crowd size would be double that!

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 (DVD)



Funny season!

Also coming out today:

Northern Exposure: The Complete Series



Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season (DVD)



Resistance (2020)



Paramount Presents: Ghost [Blu-ray]



Capone



Airplane! 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital)



Survive the Night [Blu-ray]



The Room

