DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 21st 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Jul 21st, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 21st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: SCOOB!, Spartacus, Marriage Story, Clueless, Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
SCOOB! (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Code)
Some funny moments but definitely a miss opportunity to revive the long-running animated series.
Still haven’t seen this classic
Marriage Story (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Own this depressing movie now!
Clueless Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital)
This movie isn’t accurate, Bosstones’ crowd size would be double that!
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 (DVD)
Funny season!
Also coming out today:
Northern Exposure: The Complete Series
Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season (DVD)
Paramount Presents: Ghost [Blu-ray]
Airplane! 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital)