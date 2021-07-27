DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 27th 2021)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 27th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: A Quiet Place Part II, Brotherhood of the Wolf – Collector’s Edition, American Gods: Season 3, The Herculoids: The Complete Orig. Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

A Quiet Place Part II
Just as intense and suspenseful as Part I.

Brotherhood of the Wolf – Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray]
Finally this arrived on Blu-Ray and digital streaming platform. Such an underrated French action fantasy movie.

Professor T.: The Complete First Season
Give me a show that is Professor Mr. T.

The Herculoids: The Complete Orig. Series [Blu-ray]
Oe of my favorite animated shows growing up is on Blu-Ray.

Midnight In The Switchgrass [Blu-ray]
Starring a bunch of people that were leading actors.

Equilibrium [Blu-ray]
Another underrated movie.

Also coming out today:

The Dead Zone – Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray]
American Gods: Season 3 [Blu-ray]
Vengeance Trails: Four Classic Westerns [Blu-ray]
The God Committee
Every Breath You Take
Hot in Cleveland: The Complete Series
The Neighborhood: Season Three
