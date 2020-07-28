DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 28th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 28th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: The Outsider: The First Season, Wonder Woman: The Complete Series, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, You Should Have Left and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Outsider: The First Season (Blu-ray)



Really dark, but slow burn mini-series with terrific acting. Also, Stephen King hates children.

NCIS: The Seventeenth Season



At some point a show needs to end right?

Hawaii Five-O (2010): The Final Season



Bring back the Unit CBS!

Wonder Woman: The Complete Series (BD) [Blu-ray]



Best Wonder Woman?

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea [Blu-ray]



I hated this ride

Californication: The Complete Series



I forgot about this show but definitely has it’s moments.

Also coming out today:

Thir13en Ghosts [Blu-ray]



You Should Have Left



Orange Is the New Black: Season 7



Apocalypto [Blu-ray]



Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift [Blu-ray]



Deadwater Fell, Series 1



The River [Blu-ray]

