DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 28th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Jul 28th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 28th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: The Outsider: The First Season, Wonder Woman: The Complete Series, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, You Should Have Left and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The Outsider: The First Season (Blu-ray)
Really dark, but slow burn mini-series with terrific acting. Also, Stephen King hates children.
At some point a show needs to end right?
Hawaii Five-O (2010): The Final Season
Bring back the Unit CBS!
Wonder Woman: The Complete Series (BD) [Blu-ray]
Best Wonder Woman?
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea [Blu-ray]
I hated this ride
Californication: The Complete Series
I forgot about this show but definitely has it’s moments.
Also coming out today:
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift [Blu-ray]