DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 6th 2021)

Here's the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 6th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 4K, 48 Hrs., Another 48 Hrs., Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, Space Jam, Defending Jacob and more.



Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital



Never seen this but by this point, I was sick of watching Michael Cera playing the same character.

Paramount Presents: 48 Hrs. [Blu-ray + Digital]



A re-release of 48 Hrs that seems a bit pricey for a re-release?

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb [Blu-ray]



I’ve only seen this film once. Need to watch again.

Paramount Presents: Another 48 Hrs. [Blu-ray + Digital]



they should make another 48 Hrs. but call it Another Another 48 Hrs.

Space Jam (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



Never been a fan of Space Jam. Just thought it was stupid and not in the style of Looney Tunes I like. Same goes for the upcoming movie.

Howard the Duck – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital



Don’t like this movie.

Defending Jacob



This has been on Apple TV+ for awhile but haven’t watch it. Looks depressing.

Also coming out today:

Bringing Up Baby (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Mirror (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



42nd Street [Blu-ray]



Mortuary (1983) (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]

