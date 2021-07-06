DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 6th 2021)
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 6th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 4K, 48 Hrs., Another 48 Hrs., Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, Space Jam, Defending Jacob and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital
Never seen this but by this point, I was sick of watching Michael Cera playing the same character.
Paramount Presents: 48 Hrs. [Blu-ray + Digital]
A re-release of 48 Hrs that seems a bit pricey for a re-release?
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb [Blu-ray]
I’ve only seen this film once. Need to watch again.
Paramount Presents: Another 48 Hrs. [Blu-ray + Digital]
they should make another 48 Hrs. but call it Another Another 48 Hrs.
Space Jam (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Never been a fan of Space Jam. Just thought it was stupid and not in the style of Looney Tunes I like. Same goes for the upcoming movie.
Howard the Duck – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital
Don’t like this movie.
This has been on Apple TV+ for awhile but haven’t watch it. Looks depressing.
Also coming out today:
Bringing Up Baby (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Mirror (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]