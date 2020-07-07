DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 7th 2020)

Happy July? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 7th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Trolls World Tour, The War of the Worlds, Spaced Invaders and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Trolls World Tour [Blu-ray]



Hopefully my kid doesn’t want to start watching these movies.

The War of the Worlds (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Not the Tom Cruise one.

Spaced Invaders (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Who remembers this cheesy 90s movie?

Hope Gap



Mind the Hope Gap

Also coming out today:

The Day the Earth Caught Fire (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



The Flesh and the Fiends (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Mr. Jones



Black Rainbow [Blu-ray]

