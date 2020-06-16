DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 16th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 16th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 16th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Pretty in Pink, Impractical Jokers Movie, Project Blue Book Season 2, Gladiator 4k, Braveheart 4k, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
The movie with Duckie in it. I’ve seen it once, I remember not liking this as much as other John Hughes movies.
I liked the first season but didn’t see this season. I was kind of curious to see where things went.
Gladiator (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital / Steelbook)
One of my favorite movies from the last 20 years.
Braveheart (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital / Steelbook)
One of my favorite movies of all-time
Sniper: Assassin’s End [Blu-ray]
Really trying to make these “sniper” movies a thing.
Laurel & Hardy: The Definitive Restorations
I’d love to see these at some point
Also coming out today:
Impractical Jokers Movie (DVD+Digital)
The Cameraman (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]