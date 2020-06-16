DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 16th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 16th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Pretty in Pink, Impractical Jokers Movie, Project Blue Book Season 2, Gladiator 4k, Braveheart 4k, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Pretty in Pink



The movie with Duckie in it. I’ve seen it once, I remember not liking this as much as other John Hughes movies.

Project Blue Book Season 2



I liked the first season but didn’t see this season. I was kind of curious to see where things went.

Gladiator (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital / Steelbook)



One of my favorite movies from the last 20 years.

Braveheart (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital / Steelbook)



One of my favorite movies of all-time

Sniper: Assassin’s End [Blu-ray]



Really trying to make these “sniper” movies a thing.

Laurel & Hardy: The Definitive Restorations



I’d love to see these at some point

Also coming out today:

Impractical Jokers Movie (DVD+Digital)



The Cameraman (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Friday the 13th [Blu-ray]



Isadora [Blu-ray]



The Quarry



Three Christs [Blu-ray]

