DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 1st 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 1st 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Rat Race, The Courier, Django, Smokey and the Bandit, Animaniacs Season 1 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Rat Race [Blu-ray]



Re-released but a very funny movie.

The Courier [Blu-ray]



A movie I haven’t heard about but might as well check out.

Django (4K Ultra HD + Texas Adios Blu-ray) [2-Disc Limited Edition]



The original Django

Smokey and the Bandit 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital – 4K UHD



you some bitches couldn’t open an umbrella…

Animaniacs Season 1 (DVD)



I never got into the Animaniacs

Trigger Point



Oh – I remember Barry Pepper.

Also coming out today:

Doctor Who: Jon Pertwee Complete Season Two (BD) [Blu-ray]



Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal: The Complete First Season (BD/Dig) [Blu-ray]



The Little Rascals: The ClassicFlix Restorations, Volume 1 [Blu-ray]



But I’m A Cheerleader: Director’s Cut [Blu-ray]



In & Out [Blu-ray]



The World To Come

