DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 22nd 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Jun 22nd, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 22nd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Nobody, The Unholy, Career Opportunities, Umbrella Academy: Season One, CB4 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
A fun entertaining action movie! Review coming shortly…
what and the unholy hell is this? Sorry, had to.
Career Opportunities [Blu-ray]
The movie that teenage boys developed their crush on Jennifer Connelly.
A fun, underrated show that’s on Netflix. I binged the first two seasons a couple of months ago.
Half Baked (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
Never seen this.
Georgetown…Delaware??
CB4 (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
It’s been awhile since seeing this movie but I used to watch this a lot in the 90s. The soundtrack was pretty great too.
This has Goldblum in it, it must be a thing of greatness.
Also coming out today:
The Secret World of Arrietty – Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu ray + DVD] [Blu-ray]
The Wind Rises – Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray + DVD]