DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 22nd 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 22nd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Nobody, The Unholy, Career Opportunities, Umbrella Academy: Season One, CB4 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Nobody



A fun entertaining action movie! Review coming shortly…

The Unholy [Blu-ray]



what and the unholy hell is this? Sorry, had to.

Career Opportunities [Blu-ray]



The movie that teenage boys developed their crush on Jennifer Connelly.

Umbrella Academy: Season One



A fun, underrated show that’s on Netflix. I binged the first two seasons a couple of months ago.

Half Baked (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



Never seen this.

Georgetown



Georgetown…Delaware??

CB4 (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



It’s been awhile since seeing this movie but I used to watch this a lot in the 90s. The soundtrack was pretty great too.

Adam Resurrected [Blu-ray]



This has Goldblum in it, it must be a thing of greatness.

Also coming out today:

The Secret World of Arrietty – Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu ray + DVD] [Blu-ray]



The Wind Rises – Limited Edition Steelbook [Blu-ray + DVD]



Strike Commando [Blu-ray]



Strike Commando 2 [Blu-ray]



The Paper Tigers [Blu-ray]



Siberia [Blu-ray]



Human Nature [Blu-ray]



But I’m a Cheerleader [Blu-ray] [2021]

