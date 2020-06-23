DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 23rd 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Jun 23rd, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 23rd 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season, The Road to Wellville, Burden, Pennyworth: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season [Blu-ray]
This season was so much better than the previous one.
Never saw the movie but the score is memorable.
The Road to Wellville [Blu-ray]
I never saw this one either.
Mickey Rourke will do any movie these days huh?
What’s with movie covers and people standing up on top of RVs?
Also coming out today:
Pennyworth: The Complete First Season