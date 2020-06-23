DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 23rd 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 23rd 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season, The Road to Wellville, Burden, Pennyworth: The Complete First Season and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

South Park: The Complete Twenty-Third Season [Blu-ray]
This season was so much better than the previous one.

The Last Valley
Never saw the movie but the score is memorable.

The Road to Wellville [Blu-ray]
I never saw this one either.

The Legion
Mickey Rourke will do any movie these days huh?

Braking for Whales
What’s with movie covers and people standing up on top of RVs?

Also coming out today:

Pennyworth: The Complete First Season
Burden
INHERITANCE
Strike Up the Band [Blu-ray]
