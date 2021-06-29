DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 29th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Jun 29th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 29th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Willy Wonka 4k, His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season, Drunk History: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Classic movie gets the 4k treatment
His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season(Blu-ray/Digital Copy)
Is this show any good?
Drunk History: The Complete Series
I never got into this show but someone I guess will like this?
I guess this is depressing?
Also coming out today:
Battle Beyond the Stars Limited Edition Steelbook – Blu-ray
The General’s Daughter [Blu-ray]
Flight of the Intruder [Blu-ray]