DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 29th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 29th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Willy Wonka 4k, His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season, Drunk History: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital)



Classic movie gets the 4k treatment

His Dark Materials: The Complete Second Season(Blu-ray/Digital Copy)



Is this show any good?

Drunk History: The Complete Series



I never got into this show but someone I guess will like this?

I Know This Much Is True: TCS



I guess this is depressing?

Also coming out today:

In Harm’s Way [Blu-ray]



Percy vs Goliath



Battle Beyond the Stars Limited Edition Steelbook – Blu-ray



The General’s Daughter [Blu-ray]



Flight of the Intruder [Blu-ray]



Bloodlands



The Purge: Season 2 [Blu-ray]

