DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 30th 2020)

Holy crap it’s almost July. Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 30th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Force of Nature, Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, EVIL: Season One, Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 7 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



FORCE OF NATURE



Why does it look like Mel Gibson just took a shit in a corner and is trying to see if anyone noticed?

Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash [Blu-ray]



Must be a good considering I have no idea who is in this movie.

EVIL: Season One



Luke Cage is Evil now?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 7



I need to watch this show at some point.

Also coming out today:

Come and See (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears



Masterpiece: Beecham House



Orca: The Killer Whale!



The Sinner Season 3



The Etruscan Smile

