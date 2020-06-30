DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 30th 2020)
Holy crap it’s almost July. Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 30th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Force of Nature, Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, EVIL: Season One, Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 7 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Why does it look like Mel Gibson just took a shit in a corner and is trying to see if anyone noticed?
Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash [Blu-ray]
Must be a good considering I have no idea who is in this movie.
Luke Cage is Evil now?
I need to watch this show at some point.
Also coming out today:
Come and See (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears