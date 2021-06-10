DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 8th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | Jun 10th, 2021
This is a few days late since I was updating the new site on Tuesday, so here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday (Thursday) Roundup for June 10th 2021. Some of titles coming out today (Tuesday) include: Indiana Jones 4k Set, Baseball: A Film By Ken Burns, Ferris Bueller, Flashback, Some Kind of Wonderful, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection
Can’t wait to watch this on 4k! Well maybe not Kingdom Skull…
Baseball: A Film By Ken Burns Fully Restored in High Definition Blu-ray
Watch this 10000 hour documentary on baseball.
Some Kind of Wonderful (Blu-ray Steelbook + Digital)
Still haven’t seen this one.
I prefer the original. I even prefer MacGruber
I bet there’s flashbacks in this.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (35th Anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook + Digital)
80’s classic. Enough said.
Pretty in Pink (Blu-ray Steelbook + Digital)
And this is out om Blu-Ray…again.
Out again on DVD.
Like Father, Like Son [Blu-ray]
I prefer Vice Versa…I guess.
Ebola Rex
When is this stupid studio going to do a Covid Rex movie?
Also coming out today:
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital
Fuller House: The Fifth and Final Season
The Human Condition (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Power Book II: Ghost: The Complete First Season