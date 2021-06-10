DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 8th 2021)

This is a few days late since I was updating the new site on Tuesday, so here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday (Thursday) Roundup for June 10th 2021. Some of titles coming out today (Tuesday) include: Indiana Jones 4k Set, Baseball: A Film By Ken Burns, Ferris Bueller, Flashback, Some Kind of Wonderful, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection



Can’t wait to watch this on 4k! Well maybe not Kingdom Skull…

Baseball: A Film By Ken Burns Fully Restored in High Definition Blu-ray



Watch this 10000 hour documentary on baseball.

Some Kind of Wonderful (Blu-ray Steelbook + Digital)



Still haven’t seen this one.

MacGyver: Season 4



I prefer the original. I even prefer MacGruber

Flashback [Blu-ray]



I bet there’s flashbacks in this.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (35th Anniversary Blu-ray Steelbook + Digital)



80’s classic. Enough said.

Pretty in Pink (Blu-ray Steelbook + Digital)



And this is out om Blu-Ray…again.

The Critic – Complete Series



Out again on DVD.

Like Father, Like Son [Blu-ray]



I prefer Vice Versa…I guess.

Ebola Rex



When is this stupid studio going to do a Covid Rex movie?

Also coming out today:

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital



Fuller House: The Fifth and Final Season



The Human Condition (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



City of Lies



Power Book II: Ghost: The Complete First Season



The Lovebirds (Unrated)



Killer Elite – Blu-ray

