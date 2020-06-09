DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (June 9th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for June 9th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Doctor Who: The Complete Twelfth Series (Blu-ray), The Hunt, Brian’s Song, Power Season 6, We Summon The Darkness and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Doctor Who: The Complete Twelfth Series (Blu-ray)



Still haven’t seen an episode of Doctor Who.

The Hunt [Blu-ray]



This looked amusing and had a lot of controversy surrounding it. I guess we’ll see how it is this week.

Brian’s Song [Blu Ray] [Blu-ray]



I remember seeing bits of this. Definitely a tough movie to watch from what I remember.

Monk: The Complete Series



A good series that went on for too long

Also coming out today:

Power Season 6



We Summon The Darkness [Blu-ray]



An Unmarried Woman (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Cannery Row [Blu-ray]

