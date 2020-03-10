DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 10th 2020)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 10th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Uncut Gems, Bombshell, Charlie’s Angels, Beauty and the Beast, Spies in Disguise and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Uncut Gems
From what I heard, there’s a lot of yelling and talking over each other in this film. I’ll pass.

Bombshell
About the women that took down scumbag Roger Ailes, my review coming later.

Charlie’s Angels
Another attempt at Charlie’s Angels.

Seven Worlds, One Planet (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)
See monkeys throwing feces in glorious 4k!

A Quiet Place [4K] [Blu-ray]
Loved the first movie, hopefully 2nd movie is just as good.

Beauty and the Beast
Another Disney classic on 4k.

Spies in Disguise
I don’t remember, this came out already?

Also coming out today:

Ten Commandments (1923 and 1956) Digibook
The Affair: The Final Season
The Witch: Subversion [Blu-ray]
The Rare Breed
Inherit The Viper
Masked and Anonymous [Blu-ray]
