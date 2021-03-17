DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 16th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 16th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Promising Young Woman, Rad, Running Time, Don’t Tell a Soul and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Promising Young Woman



It’s nominated for some awards so it’s probably worth seeing right?

Rad [Blu-ray]



The classic 80s BMX movie that isn’t called BMX Bandits is now on Blu-Ray.

PG: Psycho Goreman



What is this crap?

Running Time (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



It’s got Bruce Campbell in it, has to be good?

Don’t Tell a Soul [Blu-ray]



…that Dwight was really the assistant to the regional manager!

Pinocchio



Nightmare fuel

Driving Miss Daisy [Blu-ray]



I always found it funny in the movie Stay Tuned when the guy drives over Miss Daisy

In God We Trust – aka In God We Tru$t [Blu-ray]



Marty Feldman and Richard Pryor were in a movie together??

Also coming out today:

The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series (Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook Collection)



Damn Yankees [Blu-ray]



Runaway Train [Blu-ray]



Songbird [Blu-ray]



The Invisible Man Appears/The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly [Blu-ray]



Taffin [Blu-ray]



The Last Remake of Beau Geste [Blu-ray]



Des

