DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 16th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Mar 16th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 16th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Promising Young Woman, Rad, Running Time, Don’t Tell a Soul and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
It’s nominated for some awards so it’s probably worth seeing right?
The classic 80s BMX movie that isn’t called BMX Bandits is now on Blu-Ray.
What is this crap?
Running Time (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
It’s got Bruce Campbell in it, has to be good?
…that Dwight was really the assistant to the regional manager!
Nightmare fuel
I always found it funny in the movie Stay Tuned when the guy drives over Miss Daisy
In God We Trust – aka In God We Tru$t [Blu-ray]
Marty Feldman and Richard Pryor were in a movie together??
Also coming out today:
The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series (Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook Collection)
The Invisible Man Appears/The Invisible Man Vs. The Human Fly [Blu-ray]
The Last Remake of Beau Geste [Blu-ray]