DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 17th 2020)

Well I hope everyone is staying inside and being safe, and Happy St. Paddy’s Day too! Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 17th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Jumanji: The Next Level, Superman: Red Son, Richard Jewell, A Hidden Life, Verotika, Zombeavers and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Zombeavers



Looking for something to watch while stuck inside, look no further!

Jumanji: The Next Level



The first one was highly enjoyable, I guess I’ll find out if this just as good soon.

Superman: Red Son



Read our review here.

Richard Jewell



Plan on watching this Clint Eastwood movie this week, being stuck inside n all.

A Hidden Life



A Terrence Malik movie seems like they happen on Leap Years.

Verotika



Directed by Danzig so you know it must be good.

Cannibal Apocalypse – aka Cannibal in the Streets



hopefully we don’t hit this point in the next few weeks

Tom & Jerry Golden Collection: Volume 1



This was released I thought? Maybe a re-release?

Fit to Kill



Kick up your feet, snuggle up with a blanket and put on a really bad Dona Speir movie.

Crashing: Season 3



A funny and awkward show that should have continued on.

Point Doom



I’d like to think I could do a better job making a cover. Hey Dark Force Ent hire me to do a better job of making a cover of your shitty movies!

