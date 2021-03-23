DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 23rd 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 23th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Soul, News of the World, Godzilla 4k, Undoing, The: Limited Series, Breaking News in Yuba County, The State: The Complete Series and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Soul
Such a great Pixar movie and definitely could relate to it.

News of the World
Tom Hanks and a western movie? I’m sold!

Godzilla (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) (4K Ultra HD)
Hopefully the 4k clears up some of the darkness of the original film. It was like watching the Game of Thrones’ Battle of Winterfell episode except it was a Godzilla movie.

Berenstain Bears: The Complete Collection
I always liked the episode when Brother Bear got messed up on the “tree sap.”

Friday the 13th Part II 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital)
I don’t think I’ve ever seen any other Jason movies except the first one.

Dracula
“Fuckin’ guy”

The State: The Complete Series
I only watched some episodes here and there but people LOVE this show.

Also coming out today:

Event Horizon [Blu-ray]
Gattaca [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]
Undoing, The: Limited Series (DVD)
Animal Kingdom: The Complete Fourth Season
Breaking News in Yuba County (Blu-ray + Digital copy) (BD)
Crossed Swords (aka The Prince and the Pauper) [Blu-ray]
Soulmates, Season 1
