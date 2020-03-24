DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 24th 2020)

It’s Tuesday right? I lost all track of time being inside. Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 24th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: 1917, The Grudge, The Wizard, Treadstone: Season One and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



1917



the best movie of 2019 in my opinion.

The Grudge



No thanks

The Wizard [Blu-ray]



Who would have thought this movie would have predicted the ridiculous e-sports fad.

Treadstone: Season One



Guess this is a Bourne spin-off TV series, that probably no one has seen.

Also coming out today:

Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy Complete Season Three



April Fool’s Day (1986)



Clemency



Song of Names



The Passion of Darkly Noon [Blu-ray]



Hunter’s Moon

