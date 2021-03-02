DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 2nd 2021)

It’s March? I thought it’s been that month for a year now. Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 2nd 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Monster Hunter, Zappa, Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks, Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4, Pinocchio and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Monster Hunter [Blu-ray]



Does Howie Mandell from Little Monsters cameo in this?

Zappa



Don’t eat yellow snow

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BD) [Blu-ray]



Are Doctor Who nerds still upset that the Doctor is a woman?

Rick and Morty: Seasons 1-4 (BD/DIG) [Blu-ray]



For people that don’t individually own each set.

Pinocchio



Why is every Pinocchio movie creepy looking to me, even Disney’s version?

Also coming out today:

All My Life



Fatale



Half Brothers



Crazy Samurai 400 vs. 1 [Blu-ray]



Scare Me [Blu-ray]



She’s the Man (Blu-ray + Digital)

