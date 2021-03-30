DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 30th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 30th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Wonder Woman 1984, The Ten Commandments, The Bad News Bears, Defending Your Life, Our Friend and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Wonder Woman 1984 (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital)



Highly mixed reviews for this one so I never got around to watching it. I’m assuming I’ll like some of it at least?

The Ten Commandments (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)



This is the edition that Moses carries an AR-15?

The Bad News Bears (Blu-ray + Digital)



I’ve seen parts of the original Bad News Bears but not the whole thing.

A Pain in the Ass (L’Emmerdeur) [Blu-ray]



Now, that title gets your attention!

Also coming out today:

Defending Your Life (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Our Friend – DVD



Paramount Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth (Blu-ray + Digital)



Perfect Planet (UHD/BD) [Blu-ray]



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Complete Series – DVD



Another Round [Blu-ray]



An American Werewolf in London (Limited Edition Steelbook) [Blu-ray]



Stiletto [Blu-ray]

