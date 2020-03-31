DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 31st 2020)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

It’s Tuesday again – I think? Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 31st 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Current War: Director’s Cut, Mr. Robot: Season 4, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, The Purge: Season Two and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Was satisfied with the conclusion of this trilogy but obviously there was loads of issues with a lot of it. Still, it’s Star Wars and I’ll always love something about these movies.

The Current War: Director’s Cut
One of those movies that barely hit theaters, got put on a shelf and is being released now in hopes the studios can make some money from it.

Mr. Robot: Season 4
Mindfuck of a show but I liked how it ended I supposed.

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
My son loves this series.

The Prince of Tides (The Criterion Collection)
The movie your parents and grandparents used to love watching in the 90s

The Purge: Season Two
Pretty soon this will be real life too.

The Transformers: The Complete Original Series
Re-packaged and re-released I guess.

Also coming out today:

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Complete Eleventh Season
Show Boat (The Criterion Collection)
Mr. Robot: The Complete Series
Munster, Go Home!
