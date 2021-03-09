DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (March 9th 2021)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for March 9th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane Macgowan, Vanguard and that’s pretty much it. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane Macgowan
An interesting documentary about the legendary Shane MacGowan. Read my review here.

Vanguard [Blu-ray]
Jackie Chan’s latest. I thought he retired from acting?

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia
Way to give away the premise in the title.

Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]
Way to confuse buyers, a Blu-Ray that looks like a VHS tape.

The Dam Busters [Blu-ray]
Another dam war movie!

My Girl/My Girl 2 – DOUBLE FEATURE [Blu-ray]
Get depressed double feature!

Gorillas In The Mist – Retro VHS [Blu-ray]
I never saw this one. I love Weaver too but never got around to seeing it.

Also coming out today:

American Skin
Tourist Trap: Uncut
Adverse
The Choirboys [Blu-ray]
Rock Camp [Blu-ray]
Touki bouki (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
RUTH – Justice Ginsburg in her own Words
