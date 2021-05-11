DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 11th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 11th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Fast Times at Ridgemont High (the Criterion Collection), The Marksman, Land, Justice Society: World War II, The Mauritanian and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Fast Times at Ridgemont High (the Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



What’s your problem, Bud?

The Marksman



What character will Liam play next week?

Land



Living the Land from Epcot got it’s own movie?

Justice Society: World War II (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray+Digital)



Read our review here.

Saw [4K]



See people getting tortured and brutally murdered in glorious 4k

Shrek 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital 20th Anniversary Edition



I swore this came out on 4k already but I guess studios need to release stuff every year.

Also coming out today:

The Mauritanian



Senior Moment



Drive: Special Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray]



Pixie (DVD + Digital)



Tank [Blu-ray]



The Fast and the Furious [Blu-ray]



Wild Geese II [Blu-ray]

