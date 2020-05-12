DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 12th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on May 12th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 12th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Birds of Prey, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Birds of Prey (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital)
This just looked really bad. Maybe I’ll be proven wrong.
This isn’t the same thing as the TV series right?
The Great Escape (The Criterion Collection)
A classic I haven’t seen yet.
Does this movie really warrant a collector’s edition?
Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline [4k UHD]
Sorry, this is the only Star Trek stuff I’ve seen.
Also coming out today:
Lucifer: The Complete Fourth Season