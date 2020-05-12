DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 12th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 12th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Birds of Prey, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Birds of Prey (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital)



This just looked really bad. Maybe I’ll be proven wrong.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island



This isn’t the same thing as the TV series right?

The Great Escape (The Criterion Collection)



A classic I haven’t seen yet.

Idle Hands (1999)



Does this movie really warrant a collector’s edition?

Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline [4k UHD]



Sorry, this is the only Star Trek stuff I’ve seen.

Also coming out today:

Lucifer: The Complete Fourth Season



Shameless: Season 10



Vivarium



The Traitor



Lost Transmissions

