DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 18th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 18th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Raya and the Last Dragon, The Father, Tom and Jerry, Minari, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Raya and the Last Dragon
I need to watch this when it becomes available on Disney Plus

The Father
The movie that will be sadly known for robbing Chadwick Boseman an Oscar.

Tom and Jerry
I love the original cartoons but I can’t get into the newer shows and movies. It’s just not the same.

Minari [Blu-ray]
I want to see this at some point, since there’s a lot of praise for Steven Yeun.

National Lampoon’s Animal House 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital – 4K UHD
A comedy classic!

The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (DVD)
I wanted to get into this show but never got around to watching it.

Also coming out today:

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One [Blu-ray]
Drunken Master II [Blu-Ray]
The Sting [Blu-ray]
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House
Rugrats: The Complete Series
Supernova
Wildcats – Blu-ray
Beverly Hills 90210: The Ultimate Collection
The Snoopy 4-Movie Collection (Blu-ray + Digital)
