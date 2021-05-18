DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 18th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By B. ReadJunk on May 18th, 2021
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 18th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Raya and the Last Dragon, The Father, Tom and Jerry, Minari, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
I need to watch this when it becomes available on Disney Plus
The movie that will be sadly known for robbing Chadwick Boseman an Oscar.
I love the original cartoons but I can’t get into the newer shows and movies. It’s just not the same.
I want to see this at some point, since there’s a lot of praise for Steven Yeun.
National Lampoon’s Animal House 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital – 4K UHD
A comedy classic!
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness (DVD)
I wanted to get into this show but never got around to watching it.
Also coming out today:
Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season One [Blu-ray]
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House
Beverly Hills 90210: The Ultimate Collection