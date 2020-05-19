DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 19th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on May 19th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 19th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Sonic The Hedgehog, Top Gun, Emma., War of the Worlds, The Way Back and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Surprisingly not as bad as people think. Was enjoyable at least and Jim Carrey was…Jim Carrey.
Top Gun (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Read my review here.
This screams British without even looking anything up.
I thought this got a lot of great reviews so I’ll check it out. I probably would have gotten it to review but WB seemed to scale back things during this pandemic.
War of the Worlds (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
I really hated Dakota Fanning’s character in this movie.
Days of Thunder (4K UHD + Digital)
I guess it’s Tom Cruise Tuesday today.
Fear The Walking Dead Season 5
I used to like this show, but I bailed on this season. Once the stupid kids showed up, I was done.
I haven’t seen this one in a long time.
Why get this on VHS? Stupid idiots.
Also coming out today:
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
The Good Place: The Final Season