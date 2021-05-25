DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 25th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 25th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Supernatural: The Complete Series, Explorers, Super 8, Chaos Walking and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Supernatural: The Complete Series (BD w/Dig) [Blu-ray]



This show was around for 15 years?!

Explorers Collector’s Edition – Blu-ray

I used to watch this movie a lot, until it got really weird.

Final Countdown, The (3-Disc Limited Edition/4K UHD + Blu-ray + CD)



Queue the Europe song…

Super 8 (4K UHD + Digital)



Before there was Stranger Things, there was this…and it was meh.

Chaos Walking [Blu-ray]



Spider-Man and Rey in a movie together.

City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold – Blu-ray



I always wanted a third movie.

A Night at the Roxbury [Blu-ray]



Funny sketches but this didn’t need to be a movie.

Psycho (1960) 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital – 4K UHD



About the only Hitchcock movie I’ve seen. I need to watch more.

The Birds [Blu-ray]



Ok, I think I saw some of this too….

Million Dollar Mystery [Blu-ray]



I used to watch this dumb 80s comedy all the time on cable. Haven’t seen it in decades.

Also coming out today:

My Fair Lady (4K UHD + Digital)



Django (4K Ultra HD + Texas Adios Blu-ray) [2-Disc Limited Edition]



The Saint (Blu-ray)



The Hand – Blu-ray



The Last Castle (Blu-ray + Digital)



12 Monkeys Steelbook [Blu-ray]



Happily

