DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 4th 2021)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By B. ReadJunk on May 4th, 2021
Happy May The 4th! Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 4th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Judas and the Black Messiah, The Little Things, Hemingway: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity [Blu-ray] and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Judas and the Black Messiah (Blu-ray + Digital)
Good movie with some great performances from Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield
The Little Things (Blu-ray + Digital)
A throwback detective drama with some decent performances. Review coming this week!
Hemingway: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
A film that is about 40 hours long from Ken Burns.
M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity [Blu-ray]
Read my movie review here. Now out on Blu-Ray.
Also coming out today:
Masterpiece: Atlantic Crossing DVD
Big Fish [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]
The Hot Spot (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
VIRTUOSO, THE BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (DVD)