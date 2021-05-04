DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 4th 2021)

Happy May The 4th! Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 4th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Judas and the Black Messiah, The Little Things, Hemingway: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity [Blu-ray] and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Judas and the Black Messiah (Blu-ray + Digital)



Good movie with some great performances from Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield

The Little Things (Blu-ray + Digital)



A throwback detective drama with some decent performances. Review coming this week!

Hemingway: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick



A film that is about 40 hours long from Ken Burns.

M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity [Blu-ray]



Read my movie review here. Now out on Blu-Ray.

Also coming out today:

Masterpiece: Atlantic Crossing DVD



Big Fish [4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital]



The Hot Spot (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]



VIRTUOSO, THE BD + DGTL [Blu-ray]



Cool as Ice [Blu-ray]



Sweet Liberty [Blu-ray]



Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (DVD)



The Last Married Couple in America [Blu-ray]

