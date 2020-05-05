DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (May 5th 2020)

I missed last week’s roundup. I bet you didn’t even notice. I know I didn’t. Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for May 5th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Bloodshot, Greed, The Jesus Rolls, The Mask of Zorro 4k and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Bloodshot [Blu-ray]



It’s all about blood and family right?

I Still Believe



in Santa? Tooth Fairy? Ghosts? God? Aliens? What? Tell me!

Greed [Blu-ray]



Steve Coogan. Has to be a little bit funny right?

The Jesus Rolls



I guess this got released today.

Gunsmoke: The Complete Series



Something for the grandparents I guess. If they know what a DVD is.

The Lodge [Blu-ray]



A movie about Mount Airy Lodge?

The Mask of Zorro [Blu-ray]



A fun movie but it’s been years since seeing it so who knows.

Arkansas [Blu-ray]



About a state I never want to visit?

47 Ronin



I know…samurais

Ordinary Love



…and cover

Also coming out today:

Ray Donovan: The Seventh Season



Gretel & Hansel (Blu-ray + Digital)



Lancaster Skies [Blu-ray]

