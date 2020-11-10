DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 10th 2020)

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for November 10th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Schitt’s Creek Complete Collection, Bill & Ted Face the Music, The Office: The Complete Series, Amazon Women on the Moon (Special Edition), and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Schitt’s Creek Complete Collection
Emmy Winning show that I have to watch at some point

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Blu-ray + Digital) (BD)
Fun long-awaited sequel and I actually liked it better than Bogus Journey.

The Office: The Complete Series blu-ray
One way to own the series if it keeps coming and going from Netflix

Amazon Women on the Moon (Special Edition) [Blu-ray]
Such an underrated comedy that has been finally re-released, I think first time on Blu-Ray!

Guest House
Documentary about Pauly Shore?

The Original Kings of Comedy
Funny stand up, I saw this originally in the theater.

Bigfoot Vs The Illuminati
If there’s something that can take on the Illuminati, it’s Bigfoot!

Cannibal Women In The Avocado Jungle Of Death (Remastered)
Starring Bill Maher, one of his few acting gigs

Also coming out today:

Brides of Dracula
A Rainy Day in New York
Bustin’ Loose [Blu-ray]
