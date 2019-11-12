DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 12th 2019)

I missed last week’s Roundup, sorry about that. Being in the hospital and everything, ya know – that old excuse. Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 12th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Trek: Discovery – Season Two, The Big Bang Theory: Season 12, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Poldark: The Complete Fifth Season Masterpiece, Cobra Kai Season 1 & Season 2 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Star Trek: Discovery – Season Two



I tried to watch an episode of Season 1. It was okay but nothing to make me buy yet another platform service.

The Big Bang Theory: Season 12 (DVD)



Was a fan of the earlier season, then the show got really dumb in the later seasons.

The Peanut Butter Falcon



This was getting great reviews.

Poldark: The Complete Fifth Season Masterpiece



Poldark sounds like something I’d call my penis.

Cobra Kai Season 1 & Season 2 Set with Double-Sided Headband



Apparently this is really good but I don’t have YouTube TV or whatever the hell it’s called. And why offer this on DVD when you can stream it in HD?

The Angry Birds Movie 2



There was an Angry Birds movie 1?

Good Boys



This looked funny

47 Meters Down: Uncaged 2019



The latest shark movie….

Gone Fishin’



Holy Smoke, Gus!

Also coming out today:

CN: Steven Universe: The Movie (DVD)



The Farewell



The 100: The Complete Sixth Season



Brian Banks



After the Wedding

