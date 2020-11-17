DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 17th 2020)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan ReadJunk on Nov 17th, 2020
Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for November 17th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Resident Evil Set, Westworld: Season 3: The New World, Unhinged, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Resident Evil / Resident Evil: Afterlife / Resident Evil: Apocalypse / Resident Evil: Extinction / Resident Evil: Retribution / Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Set [Blu-ray]
I guess people like these movies enough to buy this set?
Westworld: Season 3: The New World
I didn’t watch the season when it aired so I’m playing catch-up now. I’ll have a review up this week although I’m still pretty damn confused from season 2.
Moonstruck (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Never saw this one.
One of the few movies to be released in a theater this year?
“You have no respect for logic.”
It’s a Wonderful Life 4K UHD Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Another year, another release….and I still never watched this.
Also coming out today:
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Hammer Films – Ultimate Collection [Blu-ray]
The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story [Blu-ray]
Franklin & Bash – Complete Series