DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 17th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for November 17th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: Resident Evil Set, Westworld: Season 3: The New World, Unhinged, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Resident Evil / Resident Evil: Afterlife / Resident Evil: Apocalypse / Resident Evil: Extinction / Resident Evil: Retribution / Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – Set [Blu-ray]
I guess people like these movies enough to buy this set?

Westworld: Season 3: The New World
I didn’t watch the season when it aired so I’m playing catch-up now. I’ll have a review up this week although I’m still pretty damn confused from season 2.

Moonstruck (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Never saw this one.

UNHINGED
One of the few movies to be released in a theater this year?

Twins [Blu-ray]
“You have no respect for logic.”

It’s a Wonderful Life 4K UHD Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)
Another year, another release….and I still never watched this.

Also coming out today:

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]
Silent Running [Blu-ray]
Hammer Films – Ultimate Collection [Blu-ray]
THEN CAME YOU
The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story [Blu-ray]
Franklin & Bash – Complete Series
Tommy: The Complete Series
