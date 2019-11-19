DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 19th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 19th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 19th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3, Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, Blinded by the Light, The King of Queens – The Complete Series, Catch-22 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
I bailed on this show middle of Season 2. Too bleak and dark, and feel like we’re pretty close to reaching this point in real life so don’t feel like watching this anymore. A show with no hope in sight, ever.
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
Dora seems quite older than the cartoon.
The King of Queens – The Complete Series
Would someone spend this much for Kings of Queens?
Bend it like Bruce?
Another TV series being released on a subpar product it originally aired on.
Also coming out today:
Abbott & Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection
Charlie’s Angels – The Complete Collection