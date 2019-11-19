DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 19th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Nov 19th, 2019

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 19th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3, Dora And The Lost City Of Gold, Blinded by the Light, The King of Queens – The Complete Series, Catch-22 and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 3
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

I bailed on this show middle of Season 2. Too bleak and dark, and feel like we’re pretty close to reaching this point in real life so don’t feel like watching this anymore. A show with no hope in sight, ever.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Dora seems quite older than the cartoon.

The King of Queens – The Complete Series
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Would someone spend this much for Kings of Queens?

Blinded by the Light
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Bend it like Bruce?

Catch-22 (TV)
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Another TV series being released on a subpar product it originally aired on.

Also coming out today:

Farscape – Full Series 1-4
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Suspiria 4K Ultra HD
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Abbott & Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Kominsky Method: S1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Charlie’s Angels – The Complete Collection
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Taken Down Series 1
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , , , ,