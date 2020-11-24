DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 24th 2020)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for November 24th 2020. Some of titles coming out today include: The Irishman (The Criterion Collection), Better Call Saul – Season 05, Cobra Kai Season 1 and 2, Monty Python’s Flying Circus: The Complete Series, AVA, Iron Mask and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



The Irishman (The Criterion Collection) [Blu-ray]



Is this version even longer?

Better Call Saul – Season 05 [Blu-ray]



Another good season that felt really short and didn’t move the story too much further along. We’ll get there eventually? I’d love a post-Breaking Bad black & white season or movie too.

Cobra Kai – Season 01 / Cobra Kai – Season 02 – Set



Couldn’t bother to put this out on Blu-Ray?

Monty Python’s Flying Circus: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]



I have the boxset on DVD but this would be a nice upgrade!

Mad Max [4KUHD] [Blu-ray]



Not sure which one I like the most, maybe the 2nd movie or Fury Road

AVA BD [Blu-ray]



Interesting cast, no idea what’s this is about though

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century – The Complete Collection [Blu-ray]



Duck Dodgers is better

Iron Mask [Blu-ray + Digital]



We have a review of this, right here.

Also coming out today:

After We Collided



Mom: The Complete Seventh Season



Riverdale: The Complete Fourth Season



Wonder Boys



Strike Back: Cinemax Complete Seventh and Final Season



Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine



Prodigal Son: The Complete First Season



Babylon Berlin Season 3 [Blu-ray]



Blinded, Season 1

