DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 26th 2019)

Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By on Nov 26th, 2019

DVD Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 26th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Angel Has Fallen, Robocop, Official Secrets, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!

Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Angel Has Fallen
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

There’s been 3 movies of these movies and I haven’t seen any of them. Are they good or just stupid fun action movies?

Robocop
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Re-released again.

Official Secrets
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Political thriller, good cast, I’ll give it a shot.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet – Season 12
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Haven’t really seen the newer MST3k but I’m assuming I prefer the older episodes.

Also coming out today:

Young Justice Outsiders: The Complete Third Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Where’d You Go Bernadette?
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Now, Voyager The Criterion Collection
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Blindspot: The Complete Fourth Season
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Don’t Let Go
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

The Banana Splits Movie
DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup

Topics:

, , , ,