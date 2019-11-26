DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 26th 2019)

Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 26th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Angel Has Fallen, Robocop, Official Secrets, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!



Angel Has Fallen



There’s been 3 movies of these movies and I haven’t seen any of them. Are they good or just stupid fun action movies?

Robocop



Re-released again.

Official Secrets



Political thriller, good cast, I’ll give it a shot.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet – Season 12



Haven’t really seen the newer MST3k but I’m assuming I prefer the older episodes.

Also coming out today:

Young Justice Outsiders: The Complete Third Season



Where’d You Go Bernadette?



Now, Voyager The Criterion Collection



Blindspot: The Complete Fourth Season



Don’t Let Go



The Banana Splits Movie

