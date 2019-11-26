DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (November 26th 2019)
Blu-Ray Reviews, DVD Reviews | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 26th, 2019
Here’s the DVD/Blu-Ray Tuesday Roundup for November 26th 2019. Some of titles coming out today include: Angel Has Fallen, Robocop, Official Secrets, and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
There’s been 3 movies of these movies and I haven’t seen any of them. Are they good or just stupid fun action movies?
Re-released again.
Political thriller, good cast, I’ll give it a shot.
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet – Season 12
Haven’t really seen the newer MST3k but I’m assuming I prefer the older episodes.
Also coming out today:
Young Justice Outsiders: The Complete Third Season
Now, Voyager The Criterion Collection
Blindspot: The Complete Fourth Season